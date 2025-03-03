Former Edmonton Elk Elliott Brown getting a head start on life after football

Send this page to someone via email

Elliott Brown is taking the off-season to do more than just prepare for his first NFL opportunity.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound defensive end signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in January following two seasons with the Edmonton Elks. But the 27-year-old American spent last week participating in the CFL mentorship program, a joint venture between the league and CFL Players’ Association that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the business of the game and potential opportunities after football.

“I think I’m in a good position to get on it (post playing career) early because I feel it gets tougher as you get on it later,” Brown said. “You’re in your final season and you’re suddenly looking around like, “Ok, what will I do next?’

"I'm taking advantage of my opportunities and resources to plant the seeds early. I think it will be beneficial for me still having some football left in me."

Joining Brown were kicker Sergio Castillo (Winnipeg Blue Bombers), linebackers Micah Teitz (Calgary Stampeders) and Jovan Santos-Know (Ottawa Redblacks), offensive lineman Theo Grant (Montreal Alouettes) and retired fullback Charlie Power (Stampeders).

“I’m really glad I got to meet guys I maybe wouldn’t have met without this opportunity,” Brown said. “We all have different experiences and are at different stages of our football career so it’s cool to see how they attack things and see things I don’t.”

The participants attended information sessions and did job shadowing at the CFL’s head office, gaining access to such departments as football operations, social media and content, marketing and communications and partnerships. They also visited TSN and met with the producers and hosts of the CFL on TSN before assisting Friday at the league’s invitational combine in Waterloo, Ont.

“Oh man, I almost did the shuttle drill when I was writing down times,” Brown said with a chuckle. “But it was a pretty cool experience seeing the process and I’m glad I could be in this environment without the stress (of participating) this time.”

Given he’s still very much a player, Brown isn’t exactly sure what he’d like to do after hanging up his cleats. But the former Virginia star definitely wants to remain in the game in some capacity.

“Somewhere in football, somewhere in management,” he said. “I like how everyone (in CFL) wears different hats and dips into different jobs . . . and that could be a future career I look for.

“I didn’t realize how much governance went into the CFL with scheduling, revenue-sharing, building revenue and general marketing. I think my eyes were definitely opened and I’m excited to see what I can get into and what’s out there.”

The program, which began in 2022, helped Larry Dean move seamlessly from the field into the front office. The hard-hitting linebacker retired March 7, 2024 after 12 pro seasons (NFL, CFL) to become the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ player-personnel co-ordinator.

“The program was a wonderful opportunity for enlightenment,” Dean said. “It exposed me to the front-office side of things, more so the business side of football ops, and just seeing the CFL as a whole.

“They give you a lot of information and equip you with different tools and a networking ability. It also kind of puts people on notice that this is an interest of yours, it’s something you’d like to pursue so when they’re thinking of guys they know it’s something you’re trying to get into.”

Dean also participated in the mentorship program while still an active player.

“Everyone is going to have an expiration date whether you’re accepting of it or not,” Dean said. “I’d rather have a plan as opposed to being left out in the cold and not knowing which direction was up.

"The program kind of led me in the right direction. It wasn't the end of my career but it was a mindset of mine just to have a plan and it helped me with that."

Brown will head to Arizona following a stellar ’24 season that saw him finished tied for the CFL lead in sacks with eight. He also registered 44 tackles and a forced fumble over 18 regular-season contests to earn West Division all-star honours.

Brown said the lessons he learned in Canada have prepared him for an NFL training camp.

“Oh man, the confidence, the speed of the game, the love of the game,” he said. “The coaching, for sure, getting familiar with other players, everything, it has been just amazing.

“If I could take the ball with me, I would. But one thing I definitely won’t miss (about CFL) is the yard off the ball.”