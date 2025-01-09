Edmonton Elks release defensive lineman Elliott Brown to pursue NFL job

The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive lineman Elliott Brown for him to pursue NFL opportunities.
The 26-year-old from Odenton, Md., tied for the CFL lead in sacks last season with eight while compiling 44 defensive tackles.
He was named to the CFL’s West Division all-star team.
Brown signed with the Elks as a free agent in 2023 when he had two sacks and 10 defensive tackles in nine games as a rookie.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
He played five seasons at the University of Virginia.
The six-foot-four, 225-pound lineman totalled 61 total tackles, five sacks and one interception in 53 career games with the Cavaliers.
Trending Now
- Well-known Canadian retail names seek creditor protection, close stores
- Canadian school boards among those affected by cyber incident involving third party
- How to steer your finances around a weak loonie — or even get ahead
- Woman’s death at Mahone Bay, N.S. home was intimate partner violence, police say
Comments