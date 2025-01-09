Edmonton Elks release defensive lineman Elliott Brown to pursue NFL job

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive lineman Elliott Brown for him to pursue NFL opportunities.

The 26-year-old from Odenton, Md., tied for the CFL lead in sacks last season with eight while compiling 44 defensive tackles.

He was named to the CFL’s West Division all-star team.

Brown signed with the Elks as a free agent in 2023 when he had two sacks and 10 defensive tackles in nine games as a rookie.

He played five seasons at the University of Virginia.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound lineman totalled 61 total tackles, five sacks and one interception in 53 career games with the Cavaliers.