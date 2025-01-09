Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks release defensive lineman Elliott Brown to pursue NFL job

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 9:29 am
1 min read
B.C. Lions' Jevon Cottoy (86) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Elliott Brown after making a reception during the second half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' Jevon Cottoy (86) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Elliott Brown after making a reception during the second half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive lineman Elliott Brown for him to pursue NFL opportunities.

The 26-year-old from Odenton, Md., tied for the CFL lead in sacks last season with eight while compiling 44 defensive tackles.

He was named to the CFL’s West Division all-star team.

Brown signed with the Elks as a free agent in 2023 when he had two sacks and 10 defensive tackles in nine games as a rookie.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He played five seasons at the University of Virginia.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound lineman totalled 61 total tackles, five sacks and one interception in 53 career games with the Cavaliers.

Click to play video: 'Young aspiring football players trained by Edmonton Elks players'
Young aspiring football players trained by Edmonton Elks players
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices