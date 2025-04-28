Emergency alerts issued in northern Alberta over 911 service outage in Grande Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Grande Prairie issued an emergency alert on Monday afternoon because of a 911 service outage in the northern Alberta municipality.

“Grande Prairie 911 is currently experiencing technical difficulties and is unavailable,” city officials said. “Telus is investigating.

“This outage affects the ability to call 911 on both cellphones and landlines. Residents in the affected area may not be able to get through when dialing 911.”

Officials said more than a dozen other municipalities in northwestern Alberta were also issued the alert.

The alert was issued at 12:27 p.m.

People who cannot properly access 911 are being asked to stay on the line if they hear a recorded message, try their call again if they get disconnected, and physically go to local emergency services providers like the RCMP, firefighters and paramedics.

People in the region who need emergency services can also try calling 780-538-0393 for fire services, 780-624-3911 for emergency medical services and 780-310-7267 for police emergencies.

