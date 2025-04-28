Menu

Canada

Emergency alerts issued in northern Alberta over 911 service outage in Grande Prairie

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 3:02 pm
1 min read
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. CREDIT: Government of Alberta
The City of Grande Prairie issued an emergency alert on Monday afternoon because of a 911 service outage in the northern Alberta municipality.

“Grande Prairie 911 is currently experiencing technical difficulties and is unavailable,” city officials said. “Telus is investigating.

“This outage affects the ability to call 911 on both cellphones and landlines. Residents in the affected area may not be able to get through when dialing 911.”

Officials said more than a dozen other municipalities in northwestern Alberta were also issued the alert.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The alert was issued at 12:27 p.m.

People who cannot properly access 911 are being asked to stay on the line if they hear a recorded message, try their call again if they get disconnected, and physically go to local emergency services providers like the RCMP, firefighters and paramedics.

People in the region who need emergency services can also try calling 780-538-0393 for fire services, 780-624-3911 for emergency medical services and 780-310-7267 for police emergencies.

More to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

