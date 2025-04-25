Fatal Quebec police chase ends with car in river, watchdog investigation underway

See more sharing options

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating a police chase that ended with a woman dead and a vehicle submerged in a river northeast of Montreal.

Provincial police gave chase shortly after midnight on Thursday after a vehicle had allegedly committed a traffic violation.

The police watchdog says the car lost control about a minute into the chase and crashed into the Yamaska River in St-Hyacinthe, Que.

One of the occupants was pulled from the river with serious injuries and taken to hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Later on Thursday, provincial police divers found the body of a woman inside the vehicle.

The watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — will investigate the circumstances of the police chase, and the Montreal police have taken over the criminal investigation.