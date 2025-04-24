Manitoba regulator approves natural gas rate hike, cites market conditions

Manitoba’s energy regulator has approved higher natural gas prices.
The Public Utilities Board says rates for a typical residential customer will rise 12.4 per cent, or about $73 a year, starting May 1.
The board says the increase is due to several market factors, including reduced natural gas storage levels in North America following a colder winter.
Higher demand for liquefied natural gas was also cited.
Gas rates are reviewed regularly and the next review is slated for August.
Gas commodity rates for customers who have signed fixed-term, fixed-price contracts are not affected.
