Man arrested and charged after Emily Murphy statue theft: Edmonton police

Nearly two months after police were notified that a life-sized bronze statue of women’s rights pioneer Emily Murphy was stolen from an Edmonton park, police have announced that an arrest has been made in connection with the theft.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said Manuel Antonio Saavedra, 43, has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime. Police said Saavedra was arrested and charged a little more than three weeks ago.

Police said City of Edmonton personnel first noticed the statue was missing on Feb. 24. The statue appeared to have been cut off near the ankles. Police were also told that a stand-alone plaque next to the statue was also missing.

View image in full screen A life-sized bronze statue of Canadian women’s rights pioneer Emily Murphy was stolen from a park in Edmonton. A photo of what remains is seen on Feb. 27, 2025. Global News

According to police, investigators also looked into seven reports of decorative address plates being stolen from homes in west Edmonton between Feb. 26 and March 9.

“In total, the estimated value of the stolen statue and address plates was over $250,000,” police said. “On March 13, 2025, police executed a search warrant on a residence in southeast Edmonton believed to be linked to the thefts.

“Following the search warrant and further investigation, police recovered portions of the statue and signs at an Edmonton metal recycler.”

Murphy was Alberta’s first female judge and one of a group of women known as the Famous Five behind the 1929 Persons Case.

The case successfully challenged laws preventing women from being appointed to the Senate.

Murphy has become a controversial figure because of her support for eugenics and comments about Indigenous people.