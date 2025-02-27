Statue of women’s rights pioneer Emily Murphy stolen from Edmonton park

A life-sized bronze statue of Canadian women’s rights pioneer Emily Murphy has been stolen from a park in Edmonton
Only the shoes remain of the statue, says David Turnbull of the Edmonton Arts Council.
Turnbull says it appears the statue was sliced off just above the ankles with a power tool earlier this week.
Murphy was Alberta’s first female judge and one of the so-called Famous Five women behind the 1929 Persons Case.
The case challenged laws that prevented women from being appointed to the Senate because they were not considered legal “persons.”
Turnbull says Murphy was a controversial figure as she also had a history of supporting racist policies and eugenics.
- ‘An awful reality’: Indigenous leaders, families, call for change after Manitoba landfill discovery
- Nearly $3M in cocaine, meth seized from trucks entering Canada at Coutts border crossing
- Drugs in a rug: Smuggler hiding cocaine in his wig busted in Colombia
- Convicted killer serving life sentence escapes Quebec prison, caught in Toronto
Comments