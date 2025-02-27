Menu

Crime

Statue of women’s rights pioneer Emily Murphy stolen from Edmonton park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2025 2:02 pm
Statue of Emily Murphy stolen from Edmonton park
WATCH ABOVE: A bronze statue of women's rights pioneer Emily Murphy has been stolen from a park in Edmonton. Jaclyn Kucey reports.
A life-sized bronze statue of Canadian women’s rights pioneer Emily Murphy has been stolen from a park in Edmonton

Only the shoes remain of the statue, says David Turnbull of the Edmonton Arts Council.

Turnbull says it appears the statue was sliced off just above the ankles with a power tool earlier this week.

A life-sized bronze statue of Canadian women's rights pioneer Emily Murphy has been stolen from a park in Edmonton. A photo of what remains is seen on Feb. 27, 2025. View image in full screen
A life-sized bronze statue of Canadian women’s rights pioneer Emily Murphy has been stolen from a park in Edmonton. A photo of what remains is seen on Feb. 27, 2025. Global News
Murphy was Alberta’s first female judge and one of the so-called Famous Five women behind the 1929 Persons Case.

The case challenged laws that prevented women from being appointed to the Senate because they were not considered legal “persons.”

Turnbull says Murphy was a controversial figure as she also had a history of supporting racist policies and eugenics.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

