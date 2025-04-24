Pacioretty draws into Leafs’ lineup for Game 3

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Max Pacioretty politely declined to answer the question.

After touching on his level of excitement getting into the Maple Leafs’ first-round playoff series and how well Toronto’s backroom staff works to get injured players ready for action, he was asked about the emotions of the last 75 days waiting for his chance.

“I’d rather not talk about that,” Pacioretty said after pausing a few seconds.

It’s clear the 36-year-old didn’t want to wait this long. The opportunity, however, is finally there for the taking.

Pacioretty was set to draw into the lineup for Game 3 of the Battle of Ontario against the Ottawa Senators with Toronto up 2-0 in the best-of-seven matchup following a pair of home victories.

“I waited a little bit here for this,” he said following Thursday’s morning skate. “I’ve put in a lot of work and had a lot of great people in my corner help me out. Fortunately, I’m ready to go.”

Story continues below advertisement

The winger will take the place of Nick Robertson on Toronto’s third line beside Max Domi and Bobby McMann at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Pacioretty last played Feb. 8 against the Vancouver Canucks before being shut down with an undisclosed injury.

Leafs head coach Craig Berube acknowledged the situation hasn’t been easy for a player in his 17th NHL season.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“You can’t control a lot of things that happen,” said the veteran bench boss. “He wanted to be in there and playing, but he’s got the opportunity now. He’s worked hard, kept a good attitude for the most part.”

Pacioretty had five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 37 games with the Leafs in 2024-25 after making the team out of training camp on a professional tryout.

Story continues below advertisement

“Physical, fast player,” Leafs captain Auston Matthews said. “He’s pretty fired up to get back in the lineup. It’s been a little while for him, but he’s a veteran guy. He knows what to do out there, and especially in this kind of situation.”

Pacioretty has dealt with several health issues in recent seasons, including tearing his right Achilles twice in less than a year.

Matthews said the passion the former Montreal Canadiens captain brings still burns bright.

“He just loves being around the guys, loves being on the ice … just loves the game,” said Matthews, who, like Pacioretty, is a U.S.-born player wearing the ‘C’ in a Canadian market. “It’s been awesome being able to get to know him. He’s had a long road over the last stretch — some tough luck — and this year as well, some injuries. But he’s a guy that just loves the game.

“Those are guys that you always want on your side.”

Matthews said Pacioretty’s personality also keeps things light.

“The conversation can go anywhere,” he said with a smile. “It’s not really always even centred around hockey. He’s a really entertaining guy to be around. The conversation could be about just about anything, and you’ll get a good laugh.”

All joking aside, Pacioretty signed in Toronto in the twilight of his career for moments like Thursday in a hostile environment.

Story continues below advertisement

“That was the goal for me,” he said. “This is why I’m here.”

TRADING PLACES

Travis Green lived the Battle of Ontario as a player. He’s back in the fray more than two decades later — behind the bench and on the other side.

Green played for the Leafs in the early 2000s and was part of some heated moments in the provincial rivalry.

Now head coach of the Senators, he has a unique perspective.

“It’s an exciting time,” Green said. “The players feel that as well. The longer a series goes on, the more you feel it. I enjoyed it thoroughly back then, and I’m enjoying it now.”

KEEP CALM

Berube was seen gesturing at assistant coach Marc Savard to keep his emotions in check behind the bench in Game 1 after a Toronto goal. Savard was much more reserved two nights later when the Leafs again pushed ahead.

“We ask the players to be composed,” Berube said with a smile. “We talk about it all the time … that goes for us, too. Sometimes it’s difficult.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.