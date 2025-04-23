Menu

Canada

RCMP resume search for missing 4-year-old in Nova Scotia with drones

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia community uniting in search for child who fell in water and is lost'
Nova Scotia community uniting in search for child who fell in water and is lost
WATCH: A Nova Scotia community is uniting in the search for a child who fell into the water and hasn’t been found for days. The incident sparked a multi-agency search in Guysborough County for the boy, but that search has now been suspended. As Ella MacDonald reports, this isn’t stopping local efforts.
The search for a missing four-year-old, who fell into the water while fishing in Nova Scotia, continued Thursday with the help of RCMP drones.

The boy, identified online as Oakley, was fishing with a man and another child in Cooks Cove, N.S., a week ago when he fell in the water.

An extensive search took place over the Easter weekend with more than a dozen agencies taking part.

The search was suspended on Saturday around 5 p.m. RCMP said in a news release that the search had not resulted in any information to suggest the child had gotten out of the water safely. It also didn’t indicate where remains could be found.

In an update, RCMP said drones were used Thursday but that search too has concluded and “further efforts will resume at a later date.”

“Police are also working with partner agencies who supported the initial search to analyze information that has been collected to determine where and when searches will be most effective,” wrote RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Carlie McCann.

“The type of craft used (plane, helicopter, drone, etc.) is determined based on the needs of the search and available equipment.”

She went on to say that investigators will follow up on any new information, and are taking into consideration environmental conditions and safety when it comes to searching.

“The child’s family has been kept updated on the status of search efforts. Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones and the community at this difficult time,” she wrote.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

