Nova Scotia RCMP suspend search for child who went missing after falling in water

Police in Nova Scotia say they have suspended the search for a child who fell into the water in Cook’s Cove, located on the eastern side of the province.

A news release from the RCMP says the search was suspended on Saturday around 5 p.m.

It says an extensive search has not produced any information to suggest the child got out of the water safely or indicate where remains may be found.

The Mounties did not share the child’s age or gender.

Police say the child fell into the water while fishing with a man and another kid.

Police say 13 agencies joined efforts to find the child, including Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Civil Air search and Rescue Association.