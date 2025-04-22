Menu

Crime

N.S. man accused of manslaughter in drug overdose death of 18-year-old

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2025 2:41 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax on Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax on Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. RJB
Halifax police have charged a 19-year-old man with manslaughter and criminal negligence in the overdose death of an 18-year-old.

Police say Darian Clayton-Fleet died of a drug overdose on Nov. 10, 2024, at a home in the Dartmouth suburb.

Const. John MacLeod says investigators allege 19-year-old Lance Kevin Rogers provided the drug that killed Clayton-Fleet.

MacLeod says that for now police are not releasing the type of drug the 18-year-old consumed.

Rogers was scheduled to be in Dartmouth provincial court today to face charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

According to his obituary, Clayton-Fleet was a student at Woodlawn High School where he “discovered his love of football,” winning defensive player of the year both years he played and helping his team win two divisional championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

