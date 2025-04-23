Ontario targets illegal car rallies with tough new penalties this summer

Police throughout Ontario are ramping up efforts to crack down on illegal car rallies and street racing events, warning new rules this year come with steep penalties for reckless drivers and spectators.
The meetups, often organized through social media, have become increasingly popular across the province, especially in commercial plaza parking lots and high schools.
Officers say some rallies attract hundreds of cars that are frequently marked by loud engines, reckless driving and dangerous stunts that put both participants and bystanders at risk.
In a recent statement on X, Windsor police called the events “loud and disruptive,” noting that many lead to “excessive speeding and reckless driving.”
The Ontario Provincial Police are also involved in the effort to tackle the issue as the weather starts to warm up.
The force says it will be using the new enforcement rules to tackle reckless driving.
Get breaking National news
“Careless Driving legislation has changed to include parking lots,” and other public spaces where racing and stunt driving are common, a recent post by the OPP on X read.
Sgt. Julie McLeod warns in a video posted to the OPP West Region X account that even drivers on private property can face serious penalties.
“Can YOU afford a $490 fine with 6 demerit points?” the region added in a post.
The province’s Highway Traffic Act also outlines stiff consequences for stunt driving or street racing.
Drivers convicted under the act could face fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, with up to six months in jail, six demerit points, and a mandatory driver improvement course. A first conviction can lead to a license suspension of up to three years, with lifetime bans possible for repeat offenders.
Some cities across the province are also teaming up to tackle the unsanctioned rallies.
The City of Brampton has introduced fines between $800 and $2,000 for those involved in illegal rallies, while Vaughan is fining spectators $500 and charging participants up to $2,000.
Police say they will continue monitoring social media for event announcements and are urging anyone who sees a rally or hears about one to report it to their local non-emergency police line.
Toronto is also taking a broader approach to street safety, with Mayor Olivia Chow recently announcing the rollout of 75 new speed cameras across the city. In just 17 months alone, the city has reported $3.6 million in fines.
As warmer weather rolls in, police say so will their presence on roads and in parking lots across Ontario.
“Remember driving is a privilege, not a right,” said McLeod.
- Ontario to boost rural, northern primary and emergency care in agreement with OMA
- Judge orders Ford government to pause Toronto bike lane removals for now
- Teen dies in hospital after shooting with Toronto police officers during traffic stop
- Ford government boosts STEM funding at struggling Ontario post-secondary schools
Comments