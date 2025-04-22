Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Colwood, B.C. ‘very close’ to hiring 2 more doctors for city-owned clinic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2025 5:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Colwood hires first city-employed doctor'
Colwood hires first city-employed doctor
RELATED: The B.C. city of Colwood has hired the first doctor in their pilot project that creates a city-regulated medical clinic to ensure everybody has access to a family doctor. Kylie Stanton reports – Dec 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A British Columbia city on Vancouver Island that’s hiring doctors as municipal employees is “very close” to hiring two more physicians, and its mayor believes it will eventually exceed its goal of hiring eight in total.

Colwood Mayor Doug Kobayashi said Monday that the city-owned clinic currently has one doctor, and employment contracts are soon to be inked with two more, while a fourth is expected to be on board by September.

Kobayashi said other cities are continuing to inquire about replicating its model to attract doctors by signing them on as city employees.

“We gave ourselves two years to recruit all eight doctors and I think we’re going to be able to beat that,” he said.

Kobayashi said they’ve have had a lot of applications, but they’re only trying to recruit from out-of-province to avoid poaching physicians with active practices in other B.C. communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“You don’t rob Peter to pay Paul,” he said. “This is what’s making the process a little bit slower than we were hoping.”

Click to play video: 'Colwood expands access to family doctors'
Colwood expands access to family doctors

He said the doctors being brought in are from Alberta and Ontario, but the recent announcement from the B.C. Ministry of Health about recruiting health care professionals from the United States is a “game changer.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Health Ministry said last month that fast-tracking the recognition of American credentials could attract health care professionals to B.C., and Kobayashi said that before the province’s announcement, the expense of bringing in an American doctor was thought to be too high.

He said the process has now been “streamlined,” but some challenges remain for foreign-trained doctors, such as an English language proficiency test even for a doctor that’s coming to Colwood from Ireland.

Story continues below advertisement

Kobayashi said Colwood is now planning to start advertising on social media in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa to recruit more doctors.

He said Colwood and nearby Langford have been growing quickly with new housing and residents, and the long-term goal in his city is to have a health care facility offering services not currently available, such as X-rays.

Trending Now

“We don’t even have a LifeLabs in our city,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy. We have to drive some place to get blood work done and that’s just nuts.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. hopes to attract U.S. doctors'
B.C. hopes to attract U.S. doctors

Kobayashi said Colwood has more than 20,000 residents, and a full-service health care facility nearby “makes sense for a community of our size to have.”

He said several other municipalities have inquired about the Colwood Clinic’s city-owned model because of similar issues with retaining doctors, and though it has experienced “growing pains,” the facility’s first staff doctor has “become part of the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s been absolutely involved in our community, which is a great thing,” he said. “It’s just been phenomenal.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2025.

Note to readers:This is a corrected story. A pervious version said the city-owned clinic was a first of its kind in Canada.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices