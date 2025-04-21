Canada election: Last day of advance voting amid indications of record early turnout

Send this page to someone via email

Monday is the final day of advance voting in the 2025 federal election, and if the lines witnessed over the weekend are any indication, turnout will be higher than usual.

“It was a record-breaker,” Elections Canada spokesperson James Hale said of Friday’s turnout.

“We recognize that some voters faced really long lineups and wait times, and we really appreciate the high level of interest there is in this election.”

A record two million people cast advance ballots on Friday, amid high interest in the election, good weather and the Easter statutory holiday.

Elections Canada has yet to release updated figures for Saturday and Sunday turnout.

Voters in some Vancouver neighbourhoods reported lineups topping 2.5 hours on Friday.

“There were people there with walking sticks and walkers, and a few older people there like me who had to sit down while they were waiting to vote,” Vancouver voter Jane Winder said.

She told Global News that staff at the Yaletown Roundhouse polling station told her it was federal policy to have just one lineup and not to offer older adults or voters with disabilities special priority.

“It was shocking to me, because that isn’t the way it is,” she said. “Disabilities are not always visible and sometimes people with disabilities don’t want special accommodation, but at least give people the choice.”

Elections Canada told Global News the size of lineups was outside of its control, but that it is standard practice among poll workers to regularly scan lineups and provide seating to those in need, if available.

Voters continued to report waits on Saturday, though conditions appeared to have significantly improved into Sunday.

“Returning officers across the country, they adjust as much as they can, they have a lot of leeway in terms of opening up a second desk, bringing other workers in … and they will put those people into service as soon as they figure out that we are not keeping up with demand, and that was certainly the case on Friday,” Hale said.

“There are so many variables that go into advance voting, and it’s really hard to get a firm hand on it until you see how much interest there is out there.”

Advance polling stations remain open until 9 p.m. local time on Monday. Elections Canada says noon to 4 p.m. is typically the least busy time of day to vote.

You can find out more about where your advance polling station is on the Elections Canada website.

General election day is April 28.