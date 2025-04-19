Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign Ty Emberson to 2-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2025 5:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ty Emberson playing important role on Oilers’ revamped defence'
Ty Emberson playing important role on Oilers’ revamped defence
RELATED VIDEO (From Dec. 12, 2024): The biggest question for the Edmonton Oilers entering the 2024-25 season was on defence. But the team's blue line has held up. Ty Emberson, a young defenceman who joined the Oilers through a trade with the San Jose Sharks, has been impressing. Slav Kornik has details – Dec 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ty Emberson to a two-year contract extension, the NHL club announced Saturday.

The contract carries an average annual value of US$1.3 million.

Emberson dressed in 76 games during his first season in Edmonton, scoring two goals and dishing out 11 assists while averaging 15:07 time on ice per game.

The 24-year-old was acquired from the San Jose Sharks last off-season.

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ty Emberson (49) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, April 16, 2025. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ty Emberson (49) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, April 16, 2025. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Emberson was a third-round pick (73rd overall) of Arizona in 2018 but made his NHL debut in 2023-24 with San Jose.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot, 193-pound Emberson has 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) in 106 career games across two seasons in the NHL.

Click to play video: 'Evander Kane’s rehab from injury going better than expected'
Evander Kane’s rehab from injury going better than expected

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices