Crime

Warrant for sex offender issued 1 day after Vancouver police issue warning

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 18, 2025 6:54 pm
1 min read
Hayden McCorriston was last seen leaving his halfway house in downtown Vancouver on Friday morning wearing a surgical mask. View image in full screen
Hayden McCorriston was last seen leaving his halfway house in downtown Vancouver on Friday morning wearing a surgical mask. Vancouver police handout
A high-risk sex offender who was the subject of a public warning by Vancouver police on Thursday is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Hayden McCorriston, 30, was last seen leaving his halfway house on Homer Street, in downtown Vancouver, at 10:25 a.m. on Friday.

Police said in a news release at 3:15 p.m.m that McCorriston has not returned, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest by Correctional Service Canada.

He is described as being about five-feet-11-inches tall with a slim build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a black hat, a black long-sleeve shirt, dark blue or black pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who sees McCorriston is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

