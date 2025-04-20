Recipe: Easter frittata

Send this page to someone via email

This easy one pan brunch dish is perfect for a lazy relaxing morning. It is easy to scale up or down depending on how many are eating. It is important to have a really good non stick pan so the frittata simply slides out onto your serving dish. Or, make it easy and serve right out of the pan.

3 tablespoons butter

1 small purple onion, diced

1 red pepper, cored and diced

8 chopped mushrooms

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

6 asparagus, blanched, set aside for the top

Chopped fresh parsley (garnish)

8 large free range eggs

1/4 cup milk

sea salt to taste

fresh ground pepper

1 cup shredded cheese, your choice (jack, cheddar, fontina, emmenthal)

This is also a great way to use up all the little bits of cheese that you may have sitting in your fridge. Just grate them all together and use them up.

Heat the butter in a inch non stick pan, I prefer scan pan, add the onion, red pepper and mushrooms and sauté until the the veggies are cooked and there is no more moisture in the pan. Add the thyme leaves.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt & pepper. Spread out the vegetables so they are in an even layer in the pan. Pour the eggs over top and swirl the pan so the egg mixture is evenly distributed. Sprinkle the cheese all over the top and then lay the cooked asparagus in a circular pattern.

Place the lid on and bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until the eggs are set.

Remove and garnish with the chopped parsley. Cut into wedges and serve with the Maple Glazed Bacon.

Serves 6-8