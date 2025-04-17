Menu

Canada

These wooden high chairs are recalled in Canada due to entrapment hazard

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 5:15 pm
1 min read
Health Canada has issued a recall for the VEVOR brand of wooden high chairs for babies and toddlers. View image in full screen
Health Canada has issued a recall for the VEVOR brand of wooden high chairs for babies and toddlers. Health Canada
Health Canada is advising Canadians that a recall has been issued for VEVOR brand wooden high chairs for babies and toddlers due to a risk of entrapment.

According to the agency, its sampling and evaluation program determined babies and toddlers could become entrapped by the chair while inside.

The recall specifically involves the wooden high chairs with the model number LPK944.

Consumers who bought the product between May 2024 and April 2025 are urged to immediately stop using the product and contact the company to receive instructions on how to obtain a full refund.

VEVOR reported 46 units of the affected products, which were manufactured in China, were sold in Canada.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada from the product.

