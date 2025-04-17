Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest ‘dangerous offender’ in Ontario who attacked 5-year-old

By Gabby Rodrigues & Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 8:21 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'OPP issue Canada-wide warrant for ‘dangerous offender’ posing risk to children'
OPP issue Canada-wide warrant for ‘dangerous offender’ posing risk to children
RELATED: OPP has issued a Canada-wide warrant for a high-risk offender, 44-year-old Simon Gares, for reportedly breaching his statutory release just weeks after Toronto police had issued a warning about his release.  Lexy Benedict reports – Apr 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

OPP’s ROPE squad says a dangerous, high-risk offender who police said posed a risk to the community and children has been arrested in Toronto.

Police said 44-year-old Simon Gares was on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his statutory release. He went missing on April 7, and was arrested by the Toronto Police Service.

Gares is serving an eight-month, 17-day sentence for breach of a long-term supervision order.

Gares was released from prison to live in a community-based residential facility in Toronto on statutory release on March 14. Toronto police had issued a warning notifying the public about Gares because of his demonstrated risk to the community and children.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While on statutory release, Gares held numerous conditions, including not entering drinking establishments, not consuming alcohol, not consuming drugs and following a treatment plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Gares was convicted of assault causing bodily harm in 2019 and found to be a dangerous offender, according to police.

Court documents showed Gares’ victim was a five-year-old child who, in 2016, was assaulted while entering a bakery with his mother and brother.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Gares kick the child with great force, according to the documents. The young child was rendered temporarily unconscious and taken to hospital.

Trending Now

Court documents also showed that in 2013, Gares “threatened to kill elementary school aged children” when he was angered by the Children’s Aid Society’s refusal to allow him access to his own children.

Records show his lawyer felt these threats to be “sufficiently serious to necessitate informing the police.”

He was convicted on two charges of threatening death, theft, assault with intent to resist arrest and failing to comply with probation.

Upon his release in 2015, police issued a public warning to about two dozen public schools in his former neighbourhood, sending home letters to parents about his “threat to public safety.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices