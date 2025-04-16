Manitoba, Nunavut premiers hopeful for hydro project, seeking federal help

Send this page to someone via email

The premiers of Manitoba and Nunavut are hopeful a proposed hydroelectric and fibre optic project is moving closer to fruition and are seeking federal money.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok have signed a memorandum to work together on the project and ask Ottawa for capital funding.

The proposed Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link would see a 1,200-kilometre line built through northern Manitoba to several Nunavut communities west of Hudson Bay that currently use diesel to generate electricity.

It has been talked about for years and a recent estimate put the cost at $1.6 billion.

Manitoba announced this week it would dedicate 50 megawatts from its Crown energy corporation to the project, which Kinew says is only a start.

Kinew and Akeeagok met at the Manitoba legislature and said, given the current trade dispute with the United States, there is appetite for nation-building projects and efforts to build up the North.

“In terms of the price tag, these are things we’ll sort out when they come to the table, which I’m sure they will,” Kinew told reporters Wednesday.

“We need Ottawa to be able to come to site with us as well,” Akeeagok added.

“All the political leaders so far have identified that there’s going to be significant investments come to corridors or nation-building projects, and we really see this one aligning really well.”

Neither premier would say what level of funding they’re seeking from the federal government.

Ottawa has already put up money for early stages of the project. Last year, it announced $2.8 million for design, environmental fieldwork and other tasks.

The project, put forward by the Inuit-owned Nukik Corp., could see construction begin as early as 2028. Aside from communities in Nunavut, it could also supply mines in the region and spur more economic development, backers say.