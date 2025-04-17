SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
How many locals will see the World Cup in Vancouver? A lottery will decide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 4:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Will locals get a chance to see 2026 FIFA World Cup games?'
Will locals get a chance to see 2026 FIFA World Cup games?
For Vancouver's Victor Montagilani, having seven World Cup games at BC Place is a dream come true, with possibly as many as four involving Canada. But how many locals will get a chance at tickets to see these games? Squire Barnes has the story.
When the FIFA 2026 World Cup arrives next year, the majority of Team Canada’s Canadian games will be played in Vancouver.

The men’s national team will play its first game in Toronto, then games two and three in Vancouver. If they advance out of the group stage, they’ll play their round of 32 game at BC Place, and if they win that, they’ll also play their round of 16 game there.

But how many locals will get a chance to see that action in person?

Click to play video: 'Vancouver unveils official FIFA World Cup host poster'
Vancouver unveils official FIFA World Cup host poster

“When you say locals, in our world, it’s Canadians. We have the lottery system for individual ticket sales,” said Victor Montagliani, a Vancouverite by birth and now a vice-president with FIFA.

Story continues below advertisement
“If you are a commercial entity, you want to buy suites, that’s already on sale. But for [individual tickets], it has to be a draw. Because we have let’s say five million tickets, our demand will be five, six times that.”
Trending Now

One thing fans won’t see that crops up during the Olympics is batches of empty seats put aside for the games’ sponsors.

“We don’t have that. That’s a big difference,” Montagliani said.

It’s not clear when the lottery for individual tickets for Vancouver games will open, but fans can pre-register their interest on FIFA’s website.

