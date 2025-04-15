Driver clocked going 110 km/h on Macdonald Bridge, Halifax police say

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have highlighted two recent stunting incidents, including a man who was ticketed for allegedly driving 110 kilometres per hour on the Macdonald Bridge, which has a 50 km/h limit.

Police said a member with the traffic unit saw the vehicle travelling inbound to Halifax just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

A 37-year-old man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, police said.

The bridge, along with the MacKay Bridge, recently had its toll booths and concrete barriers removed as part of the province’s decision to eliminate tolls on the spans.

As well, police said their traffic unit observed a vehicle travelling 119 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Monday at around 3:30 p.m. on Victoria Road in Dartmouth.

In that incident, a 19-year-old woman was ticketed.

Both drivers had their licences suspended for seven days and had their vehicles seized.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50, and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.