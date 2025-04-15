Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver clocked going 110 km/h on Macdonald Bridge, Halifax police say

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toll-free traffic begins on Halifax’s two harbour bridges'
Toll-free traffic begins on Halifax’s two harbour bridges
You no longer must pay to cross Halifax’s two harbour bridges, and by all accounts, Day 1 of the change passed with flying colours. Angela Capobianco has those details. – Mar 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax Regional Police have highlighted two recent stunting incidents, including a man who was ticketed for allegedly driving 110 kilometres per hour on the Macdonald Bridge, which has a 50 km/h limit.

Police said a member with the traffic unit saw the vehicle travelling inbound to Halifax just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

A 37-year-old man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The bridge, along with the MacKay Bridge, recently had its toll booths and concrete barriers removed as part of the province’s decision to eliminate tolls on the spans.

As well, police said their traffic unit observed a vehicle travelling 119 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Monday at around 3:30 p.m. on Victoria Road in Dartmouth.

Trending Now

In that incident, a 19-year-old woman was ticketed.

Story continues below advertisement

Both drivers had their licences suspended for seven days and had their vehicles seized.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50, and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices