Man arrested for alleged arson at New Mexico Tesla dealership: FBI

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it has charged a man it suspected of carrying out two recent arson attacks against the New Mexico Republican Party’s headquarters and a Tesla dealership in the state.

The criminal complaint, dated April 12, charges Jamison Wagner with arson. No one was injured in either incident.

The first arson took place February 9, at a Tesla dealership in Albuquerque and the second on March 30 at the Republican Party headquarters, also located in Albuquerque, the complaint says. Investigators discovered graffiti on the Republican Party building that read: “ICE=KKK,” an apparent reference to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We will be prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X. “We are seeking up to 40 years in prison.”

—Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone