Tying the knot? Here’s what to put on your newlywed registry

Looking for the perfect gift for a newlywed couple? Look no further! Our curated gift guide features thoughtful registry gifts that are sure to impress. From monogrammed cheese boards, luxurious bathrobes, and plush towels to cast iron pots for delicious soups, charming kissing mugs, and sleek luggage, we’ve handpicked the best options for the happy couple. Explore our top picks and find the ideal gift to celebrate their new journey together, all available through Amazon’s wedding registry. Read on for inspiring ideas at every budget.

$50 and under

Marble salt and pepper shakers These cute marble shakers are perfect for keeping salt, herbs, or spices just a reach away while adding charm to your kitchen decor. $39.85 on Amazon

4 Pcs Ribbed Coupe Glasses Sip in style with these adorable 10 oz coupe glasses – perfect for cocktails, mocktails, or even a little fancy dessert, they’ll instantly glam up any gathering. $35.1 on Amazon (was $41.99)

Personalized leather luggage tag With soft full-grain leather, a vintage buckle, and your custom stamp, these tags are a thoughtful little gift that says “let the adventure begin” in the cutest way possible. $10.00 at Etsy

Mini Hardback Photo Book Hold your favourite moments close with the Stick With Me Mini Hardback Photo Book from Papier. It’s the sweetest way to turn snapshots into a keepsake. $48.00 at Papier

Coffee Mugs/Kissing Mugs Set Bridal Pair Gif Packaged in a charming gift box with a heart window, this matching cup set is crafted from high-quality ceramic, making it the perfect, adorable gift for newlyweds to sip their morning coffee together. $23.99 on Amazon

Salad Servers These sleek salad servers are perfect for tossing, serving, and impressing guests with their stylish matte finish — whether you’re hosting a cozy dinner or a fabulous buffet. $15.36 on Amazon (was $24.51)

$100 and under

Marble Bowl This charming marble bowl does it all – from holding fresh fruit to floating flower petals, or even serving as a sparkly little dish for your favourite rings. $83 on Amazon

KitchenAid 1.25 L Electric Kettle With its sleek stainless steel body, soft-glow LED switch, and take-it-anywhere design, this kettle is a dream come true for tea-lovers. $99.99 on Amazon (was $124.98)

Personalized Cutting Board Celebrate their story with a personalized cutting board that’s as unique and timeless as their love. Handcrafted from sustainable wood and beautifully engraved, it’s the perfect high-end gift that’s practical and sentimental. $64.97 on Amazon

Gifts worth the splurge

Send them off on their honeymoon (and every adventure after) with the Monos Carry-On. With premium details and whisper-quiet wheels, it’s the perfect “just married” companion to last a lifetime of travels. $295 at Monos

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven Nothing says love like baking fresh pizzas in this all-electric, heat-retaining triple-paned borosilicate glass door pizza oven that’s ready to use out of the box. They’ll be thinking of their generous giftee with every delicious bite! $1199.00 at Ooni

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Whisk, mix, and knead your way to delicious memories with the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer – a perfect gift for newlyweds or anyone who loves to cook. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it’s your new favourite tool for creating culinary masterpieces. $474.98 on Amazon

Braiser From sizzle to simmer, this chip-resistant beauty locks in flavor and love with every braise – making comfort food even cozier. $445 at Le Creuset

Canadian Down Duvet This Silk & Snow duvet is giving beauty sleep a whole new meaning. Made from ethically sourced Canadian Hutterite duck down and a 100% cotton shell, this bedding essential is the perfect bedroom upgrade for those who love cozy, quality sleep. Any couple will thank you for this luxe find! $382.50 at Silk & Snow (was $425)

Couple's Cotton Waffle Robe Wrapped in love and a little luxury – these soft cotton waffle bathrobes make “his & hers” feel extra special. $106.99 on Amazon

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Brew up some love with the Breville Barista Expresso Machine. One twist, one tamp, and you’re sipping café-quality espresso in your slippers. $799.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table Upgrade their outdoor space with this cozy outdoor fire pit. With its chic matte finish, it’s as practical as it is pretty for a patio or garden. $309.99 on Amazon

