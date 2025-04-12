Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Coca-Cola Coliseum concertgoers exposed to measles: Toronto Public Health

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2025 12:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Ontario measles outbreak at 816 cases'
Health Matters: Ontario measles outbreak at 816 cases
WATCH: Ontario measles outbreak at 816 cases.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Public Health is warning people who attended a recent concert at Coca-Cola Coliseum that they may have been exposed to the measles.

The city agency says the exposure stems from a person who visited Toronto for a show held at the venue on April 1 between 5:30 p.m. and midnight.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Coca-Cola Coliseum’s website shows contemporary Christian artist Forrest Frank played the arena that evening.

Toronto Public Health says anyone who attended the show should monitor for symptoms like fever, runny nose, cough and red eyes until April 22.

It says other symptoms to watch for include a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small, blue-white spots that can appear on the inside of the mouth and throat.

Trending Now

If symptoms develop, the agency urges people to seek medical attention from clinics or hospitals, which should be advised of any visit in advance so they can take measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices