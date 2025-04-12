London Knights make four picks in first three rounds of OHL Priority Selection

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights began the first day of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection by calling the name six-foot-four-inch centre Alex Campeau with the 23rd pick.

Campeau was sitting with his family at his home in Cornwall, Ont., as the 23rd pick came up on the screen.

Seconds later he became that selection and instantly became a part of the London Knights.

Campeau is known for his vision on the ice and says he, “aims to make his teammates better.”

London used their 2nd round pick on six-foot-two-inch defender Cooper McAslan of the Ajax-Pickering Raiders.

McAslan suffered a broken wrist early in the year but came back to help Ajax-Pickering to make it to the OHL Cup.

McAslan likes to play physical but added offence for the Raiders as well with eight points in eight playoff games.

Londoner Owen Miniotas was chosen by the Knights in the third round. Miniotas was a member of the Elgin-Middlesex Canucks in 2024-25 and is someone who drives the play when he is on the ice. He had 35 goals and 78 points in 64 games for the Canucks this past season.

London had made a trade with the Kitchener Rangers earlier in the week to acquire a second selection in the 3rd round.

The Knights traded a 3rd round pick in 2026 and a 5th rounder in 2027 to the Rangers in the deal.

London used the selection to take centre Eloan Le Gallic of the Vaughan Kings.

Le Gallic was born in Quebec and spent some time with the Huron-Perth Lakers before moving to Vaughan.

He is known as a skilled forward who can make plays all over the ice.

Winger Brenner Lammens of Langton, Ont., went fourth overall to the Ssrnia Sting.

The Flint Firebirds selected Elgin-Middlesex Canucks defenceman Lucas Nutting at number 33 overall.

Defenceman Chase Sewell of Elgin-Middlesex was chosen by the Sarnia Sting in the third round. Sewell is from Aylmer, Ont.

The Knights will face the Erie Otters in Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final series on Saturday, Apr. 12 at 7 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

London leads the series 1-0 after Denver Barkey recorded a hat trick in a 6-3 Knights victory in Game 1.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at 980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.