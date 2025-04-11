Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

El Mocambo: Legendary Toronto concert venue hits the market again

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2025 4:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'El Mocambo Celebrates 75 Years'
El Mocambo Celebrates 75 Years
The legendary El Mocambo is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Mike Chalut joins Candace Daniel to discuss the significance and history of the venue – Jan 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto’s legendary El Mocambo is back on the sales block.

Less than five years after former Dragon’s Den star Michael Wekerle re-opened the storied concert venue, court documents show the businessman has defaulted on nearly $56 million in loans tied to the property.

An Ontario court appointed EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, to oversee the sale of the club and its various assets.

It’s the latest turn for the 77-year-old venue, which has hosted generations of rock royalty, including the Rolling Stones, U2 and the White Stripes.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Wekerle purchased the property in 2014 for $3.8 million before he spent roughly $35 million on extensive renovations at the multi-level space, which included adding state-of-the-art stage equipment and a recording studio.

After years of delays, the venue re-opened in late 2021 with Canadian alt-rock band Our Lady Peace playing a splashy party hosted by Wekerle.

Story continues below advertisement

Court documents filed by lender Waygar Capital Inc. last month say Wekerle had already stopped repaying his debt by the time he re-opened the space. They allege his most recent payment was in June 2021.

Earlier this year, Waygar made filings seeking to put the El Mocambo into receivership, though the courts appointed Fuller Landau Group Inc. as a financial monitor.

Trending Now

Waygar Capital did not respond to a voicemail.

Wekerle did not answer a call and text seeking comment.

While the future ownership of the so-called “El Mo” remains uncertain, the venue still has some upcoming events on its calendar.

Among the assets up for sale are the El Mocambo trademark, registered in both the U.S. and Canada, its famed palm tree graphic design, and a vodka brand under the name.

All bids must be submitted by June 30. The successful bid will be finalized no later than Aug. 15.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices