Mick Jagger engaged to Melanie Hamrick, who says marriage is a ‘maybe’

Send this page to someone via email

Mick Jagger‘s longtime partner, Melanie Hamrick, has confirmed that she’s engaged to the Start Me Up singer.

Hamrick, 37, said The Rolling Stones frontman, 81, proposed “two or three years ago” in a recent interview with French publication, Paris Match.

During the interview, the former ballerina revealed that she and Jagger are in no rush to walk down the aisle and make things official.

“Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” Hamrick told the magazine.

Hamrick also revealed the secret to their happy relationship, saying, “We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy. That’s all that matters to me and all I strive for.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jagger and Hamrick met in February 2014 when they were both on tour in Japan. Jagger was on tour with The Rolling Stones and Hamrick was with the American Ballet Theatre. The pair first met when Hamrick and her friends went backstage at one of Jagger’s shows.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The outlet asked Hamrick if there was an instant spark between the two when they first met and she said, “Maybe a spark, but nothing incredible, like, ‘Come on, I’ll blow your mind and we’ll travel the world.'”

“We didn’t even exchange phone numbers. At the time, I wasn’t in a relationship, but he was,” she added.

The couple welcomed their son Deveraux Octavian Basil in December 2016, which marked Jagger’s eighth child.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamrick had previously hinted at an engagement in 2023 when she spoke to People about a new ring she was wearing when her debut novel First Position was released.

“I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes,” she said. “But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

Jagger has only been married once, to Bianca Jagger, from 1971 to 1978, with whom he shares daughter Jade Jagger, 53.

He is also father to Karis Jagger, 54, Elizabeth Jagger, 41, Georgia May Jagger, 33, James Jagger, 39, Gabriel Jagger, 27, and Lucas Jagger, 25.