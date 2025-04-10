Mickey Rourke gets ‘warning’ for homophobic remarks on ‘Celebrity Big Brother U.K.’

Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke was given a warning by production on-set of the reality series Celebrity Big Brother U.K. after he directed several homophobic comments toward fellow housemate, JoJo Siwa.
In a clip from the reality show, Rourke can be heard asking Siwa whether she likes boys or girls.
“Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary,” Siwa told Rourke in the footage.
“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” Rourke, 72, said to Siwa.
“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship,” Siwa, 21, replied.
Later in the episode, Rourke told fellow housemate Love Island star Chris Hughes that he’s “going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” which Siwa overheard and said to Rourke, “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”
Rourke then said loudly, “I need a f**,” and gestured towards Siwa and said, “I’m not talking to you.”
Hughes jumped in and told Rourke that he should not say that, to which Rourke retorted he meant he needed a cigarette.
“One breath at a time, troops, one breath at a time,” Siwa can be heard saying in the clip.
After Rourke left the backyard area, Hughes went to check in on Siwa and as she started to cry, he gave her a big hug.
“It’s crazy to me that still exists,” Siwa said.
Once Rourke reentered the house, Big Brother said over the speakers: “This is Big Brother, would Mickey come to the Diary Room?”
“Mickey, do you understand how this language could be offensive to your housemates or the viewing public?” Big Brother asked Rourke once he was in the diary room.
Get breaking National news
The Oscar-nominated actor said he understood, adding, “if I meant it in a nasty kind of way or if I meant it.”
“Big Brother thinks your language was offensive and unacceptable,” Big Brother told Rourke. “As a result, Big Brother is giving you a formal warning.”
- Weezer bassist’s wife shot by police, arrested for attempted murder
- Filmmaker James Toback ordered to pay nearly $1.7 billion in sex assault lawsuit
- Emmy-winning composer likens working with ‘White Lotus’ creator Mike White to ‘toxic relationship’
- Metallica: A Look Back at Kirk Hammett’s Extraordinary Classic Horror Collection
“Right, I understand that. I apologize. I don’t have dishonourable intentions. I’m just talking smack, you know?” Rourke said.
After leaving the Diary Room, Rourke told his castmates that he got “chewed out,” “big time.”
He then approached Siwa and apologized to her.
“I want to apologize. I just got a bad habit of having a short fuse. I don’t mean nothing by it,” Rourke said to Siwa.
The pair shook hands and Siwa said, “Thank you, I appreciate your apology.”
In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for ITV, which airs Celebrity Big Brother U.K., said, “All housemates receive respect and inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother senior team to prepare them for living in the house and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.
“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.”
Fans of the reality series expressed their frustration with Rourke on social media, calling for him to be removed from the show.
‘Celebrity Big Brother U.K.’ airs weeknights at 9 p.m. BST on ITV1 and ITVX.
Comments