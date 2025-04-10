Mickey Rourke gets ‘warning’ for homophobic remarks on ‘Celebrity Big Brother U.K.’

Send this page to someone via email

Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke was given a warning by production on-set of the reality series Celebrity Big Brother U.K. after he directed several homophobic comments toward fellow housemate, JoJo Siwa.

In a clip from the reality show, Rourke can be heard asking Siwa whether she likes boys or girls.

“Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary,” Siwa told Rourke in the footage.

“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” Rourke, 72, said to Siwa.

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship,” Siwa, 21, replied.

Later in the episode, Rourke told fellow housemate Love Island star Chris Hughes that he’s “going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” which Siwa overheard and said to Rourke, “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”

Rourke then said loudly, “I need a f**,” and gestured towards Siwa and said, “I’m not talking to you.”

Hughes jumped in and told Rourke that he should not say that, to which Rourke retorted he meant he needed a cigarette.

“One breath at a time, troops, one breath at a time,” Siwa can be heard saying in the clip.

"You can't try to justify what's not right" #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/NLa7kY2czF — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 9, 2025

After Rourke left the backyard area, Hughes went to check in on Siwa and as she started to cry, he gave her a big hug.

“It’s crazy to me that still exists,” Siwa said.

Once Rourke reentered the house, Big Brother said over the speakers: “This is Big Brother, would Mickey come to the Diary Room?”

“Mickey, do you understand how this language could be offensive to your housemates or the viewing public?” Big Brother asked Rourke once he was in the diary room.

The Oscar-nominated actor said he understood, adding, “if I meant it in a nasty kind of way or if I meant it.”

“Big Brother thinks your language was offensive and unacceptable,” Big Brother told Rourke. “As a result, Big Brother is giving you a formal warning.”

“Right, I understand that. I apologize. I don’t have dishonourable intentions. I’m just talking smack, you know?” Rourke said.

After leaving the Diary Room, Rourke told his castmates that he got “chewed out,” “big time.”

He then approached Siwa and apologized to her.

“I want to apologize. I just got a bad habit of having a short fuse. I don’t mean nothing by it,” Rourke said to Siwa.

The pair shook hands and Siwa said, “Thank you, I appreciate your apology.”

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for ITV, which airs Celebrity Big Brother U.K., said, “All housemates receive respect and inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother senior team to prepare them for living in the house and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language.

“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.”

Fans of the reality series expressed their frustration with Rourke on social media, calling for him to be removed from the show.

Mickey Rourke should've been immediately removed. Homophobia and sexual harassment should mean an immediate eviction. I am disgusted that JoJo has to continue to be in the same place as that pig. He already sexually harassed AJ before he entered the BB house. #CBBUK — @Scousegrrl (@Scousegrrl) April 9, 2025

mickey rourke needs to be taken out of the cbbuk house asap his behaviour is so disgusting & vile — sofia ★ MAX WIN !! (@loganomenon) April 9, 2025

Mickey rourke not being kicked out of #CBBUK is harrowing based on the way he’s treated women from the get go and the way he spoke to/about Jojo is so gross and so upsetting to watch — Pheebs 🌙 (taylor's version) (@pheebsok) April 9, 2025

Old age is not an excuse.

Upbringing is not an excuse.

Humour is not an excuse. Homophobia and bigotry have no place in the #CBBUK house, intentionally offensive or not. How many more times does Mickey Rourke have to make people feel uncomfortable and unsafe before he’s removed? — Em (@EmilyJBashforth) April 9, 2025

You can sit there and say that Mickey Rourke is ‘fascinating’ and ‘interesting’. But it’s been 48 hours and we’ve seen he’s capable of sexual harassment, homophobia and incredibly horrible unprovoked comments to a 21 year old girl. Oh, and he’s also just a bit… gross. #CBBUK — Dr. Matt Weaver (@Matt_Weaver21) April 9, 2025

It is now objectively clear that the only reason Mickey Rourke is still in that house is because they’ve paid an obscene amount of money for the homophobic, plastic old prune. If it was anyone else, they’d be out and shunned by ITV as soon as that slur left their mouth. #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/vlJhetYEuD — jodie (@__jodie___) April 9, 2025

‘Celebrity Big Brother U.K.’ airs weeknights at 9 p.m. BST on ITV1 and ITVX.