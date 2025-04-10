Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba legislature looks at having ‘O Canada’ sung daily in chamber

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2025 2:01 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba Legislative Building. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislative Building. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba politicians may soon be singing “O Canada” at the start of daily proceedings in the legislature.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives put forward the idea and it’s being considered by the legislature rules committee.

If approved, the national anthem would be sung after the prayer and land acknowledgment that currently open daily sittings.

Rick Wowchuk, the Tory who proposed the idea, says people want strong expressions of patriotism, especially now that Canada faces tariffs and threats from United States President Donald Trump.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The governing New Democrats voted in favour of the motion to have the idea examined by the rules committee.

Premier Wab Kinew says children in school sing “O Canada” every day and the idea sounds OK to him.

Story continues below advertisement

Wowchuk said it’s an important time to show unification.

“This is an opportunity to unite Manitoba and all Canadians against Canada (becoming) a 51st state,” he said Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba drops ‘God Save The King’ rule at school, tries to enshrine school nutrition'
Manitoba drops ‘God Save The King’ rule at school, tries to enshrine school nutrition
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices