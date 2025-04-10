Manitoba legislature looks at having ‘O Canada’ sung daily in chamber

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba politicians may soon be singing “O Canada” at the start of daily proceedings in the legislature.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives put forward the idea and it’s being considered by the legislature rules committee.

If approved, the national anthem would be sung after the prayer and land acknowledgment that currently open daily sittings.

Rick Wowchuk, the Tory who proposed the idea, says people want strong expressions of patriotism, especially now that Canada faces tariffs and threats from United States President Donald Trump.

The governing New Democrats voted in favour of the motion to have the idea examined by the rules committee.

Premier Wab Kinew says children in school sing “O Canada” every day and the idea sounds OK to him.

Wowchuk said it’s an important time to show unification.

“This is an opportunity to unite Manitoba and all Canadians against Canada (becoming) a 51st state,” he said Thursday.