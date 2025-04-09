SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Poilievre campaign stop in Okanagan hints region could be in play

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 7:55 pm
2 min read
Pierre Poilievre campaigns in Kelowna. View image in full screen
Pierre Poilievre campaigns in Kelowna. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s weekend visit to the Okanagan is a reflection of how important the fast-growing region could be as the clock ticks down to federal election day.

While the lawn signs may be multi-coloured, the Okanagan has mostly gone blue in previous years.

But the Okanagan Valley, traditionally a Conservative stronghold, could see change this year.

Click to play video: 'Federal party leaders campaigning in B.C.'
Federal party leaders campaigning in B.C.

“This is a an atypical election where we’re seeing the NDP not polling as strongly as they traditionally do, nor are the Greens polling particularly well,” explained University of the Fraser Valley political scientist Hamish Telford.

Story continues below advertisement

“All of that vote is, at the moment, seems to be shifting over to the Liberals, and that’s going to make it a little bit tougher for the Conservatives.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of the seats that may be tougher for the Conservatives to hold on to is in Kelowna.

That’s where former Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr is hoping to repeat his unexpected breakthrough from the 2015 election, when he ousted a longtime Conservative MP.

Conservative Tracy Gray took the riding back in 2019, but it’s a seat that political pundits say could be up for grabs.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Election: Where the leaders stand at the halfway mark of campaign'
Canadian Election: Where the leaders stand at the halfway mark of campaign
Trending Now

“If the NDP vote collapses, particularly in Kelowna, then maybe, maybe there’s a possibility of the Liberals picking up a seat there,” Telford said.

Another riding that many are watching closely got a lot of attention over the weekend, with a visit from Poilievre.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservative leader’s visit to the riding of South Okanagan was a strategic one, as the Tories try to capitalize on the retirement of longtime NDP MP Richard Cannings.

“That’s the riding that they’re hoping to pick up in the South Okanagan,” Telford said. “Pierre Poilievre’s strategy here is to go after the rural seats held by the NDP.”

While Liberal Leader Mark Carney and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have both touched down in B.C., Poilievre is the first and only federal leader to come to the Okanagan so far in the campaign.

“It’ll be interesting to see if (Carney) makes a stop in Kelowna. If he does, that would suggest that Liberal internal polling thinks that that that riding might be in play,” Telford said.

“But if he just skips over it, perhaps they’re they’re putting that into the Conservative column.”

What columns the seats actually fall into won’t be known until voters have their say on April 28.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices