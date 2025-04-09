Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Another terrifying home invasion reported in Vancouver Island community

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 9:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Family recalls Vancouver Island home invasion'
Family recalls Vancouver Island home invasion
WATCH: Another Vancouver Island homeowner is telling a terrifying story of a home invasion, not far from where a Parksville family was traumatized. Rumina Daya reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Another Vancouver Island homeowner has come forward with a story about a frightening home invasion, not far from where a Parksville, B.C., family was traumatized last month.

The incident happened on March 31 as the family was asleep, Parksville area resident Nigel Gray told the Regional District of Nanaimo on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Parksville home invasion suspect released'
Parksville home invasion suspect released

“He crawled over our six-foot side yard fence and invaded our home through the back door … and my unclothed wife discovered the man in our home while I was recovering from surgery,” he told councillors.

Story continues below advertisement

“He took his shoes off — I can’t stop thinking about what he intended to do, and what would have happened if there was no dog … he was held at the end of a bat until police arrived when he verbally threatened to kill me multiple times on my property.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Gray went on to say that his neighbours slept through the incident, despite them screaming for help, something that makes him even more fearful.

“That’s the nature of living in a rural community: no one will hear you scream, no one will come to save you,” he said.

Gray was among community members speaking to the council with concerns about a proposed corrections rehabilitation facility in the area.

Click to play video: 'New information on terrifying Parksville home invasion'
New information on terrifying Parksville home invasion
Trending Now

The incident came just one week after another terrifying home invasion in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

On March 25, residents said they woke up to find a man had crashed a car through their garage and broken into their home, before becoming violent.

The suspect allegedly wrapped a chain around the homeowner’s neck and threatened to kill him.

Residents said the RCMP initially thought the same suspect could be responsible for both incidents, but police have confirmed they were unrelated.

Robin Wakeling, 32, is facing seven charges in the incident and has been released on $500 bail with 17 conditions.

District Island RCMP said a suspect was arrested in the second incident, which police say was random, and that no one was hurt.

RCMP said a “disoriented and intoxicated youth” was released into the care of their parents. It’s not clear if any charges are being considered.

— with files from Rumina Daya

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices