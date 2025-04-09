Another terrifying home invasion reported in Vancouver Island community

Send this page to someone via email

Another Vancouver Island homeowner has come forward with a story about a frightening home invasion, not far from where a Parksville, B.C., family was traumatized last month.

The incident happened on March 31 as the family was asleep, Parksville area resident Nigel Gray told the Regional District of Nanaimo on Tuesday.

“He crawled over our six-foot side yard fence and invaded our home through the back door … and my unclothed wife discovered the man in our home while I was recovering from surgery,” he told councillors.

“He took his shoes off — I can’t stop thinking about what he intended to do, and what would have happened if there was no dog … he was held at the end of a bat until police arrived when he verbally threatened to kill me multiple times on my property.”

Gray went on to say that his neighbours slept through the incident, despite them screaming for help, something that makes him even more fearful.

“That’s the nature of living in a rural community: no one will hear you scream, no one will come to save you,” he said.

Gray was among community members speaking to the council with concerns about a proposed corrections rehabilitation facility in the area.

The incident came just one week after another terrifying home invasion in the area.

On March 25, residents said they woke up to find a man had crashed a car through their garage and broken into their home, before becoming violent.

The suspect allegedly wrapped a chain around the homeowner’s neck and threatened to kill him.

Residents said the RCMP initially thought the same suspect could be responsible for both incidents, but police have confirmed they were unrelated.

Robin Wakeling, 32, is facing seven charges in the incident and has been released on $500 bail with 17 conditions.

District Island RCMP said a suspect was arrested in the second incident, which police say was random, and that no one was hurt.

RCMP said a “disoriented and intoxicated youth” was released into the care of their parents. It’s not clear if any charges are being considered.

— with files from Rumina Daya