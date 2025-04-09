Menu

Crime

Sweeping Italian mafia raids results in 7 arrests by Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Authorities in Montreal have arrested seven suspects in an organized crime sweep on Wednesday morning targeting the city’s Italian mafia.

Police say the individuals face various charges including drug trafficking and possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking and committing an offence for the benefit of a criminal organization.

The suspects are six men between the ages of 34 and 59, and one 44-year-old woman.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say 40 officers were involved in the operation.

All seven suspects are allegedly linked to what police called a “traditional Italian organized crime clan,” a release from the SPVM says.

The series of arrests took place in the greater Montreal neighbourhoods of LaSalle, Verdun and Brossard.

All seven suspects are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The operation was led by the Montreal police’s anti-gang unit.

The investigation into the group began in 2023, and has already resulted in seizures of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, guns and $2.2 million in cash during raids last year, according to authorities.

More to come.

–with files from La Presse Canadienne

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

