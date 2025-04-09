Guelph’s ex-deputy CAO caught off guard after hiring rescinded in Orillia

Send this page to someone via email

Trevor Lee was initially hired to become the City of Orillia, Ont.’s next chief administrative officer.

Guelph’s former deputy CAO was all set to become the new CAO in Orillia as of April 14.

However, Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac used his “strong mayor” powers to hire one of his staff members instead.

In an email to CJOY News, Lee said he was completely caught off guard by the decision, a move he’s still processing.

Lee said McIsaac verbally advised him of the decision on April 4, just minutes after Lee met with staff to receive a laptop and a cellphone.

In March, the Orillia mayor first appointed Lee as the CAO in a statement on the city’s website.

Then, in a letter that was included in Monday’s council agenda package, McIsaac said he was no longer appointing Lee as part of a “leadership transition.”

“I have appointed Amanpreet Singh Sidhu as the Chief Administrative Officer, effective immediately,” he wrote.

The recruitment process took months, according to Lee, who had resigned from his position with the City of Guelph and prepared to move to the Orillia area with his wife as they listed their home for sale and advised family, friends and colleagues.

With the support of his lawyer, Lee said he’s pursuing “confidential resolution negotiations” with the City of Orillia.

He said he expects a full explanation on the decision will be forthcoming.