Calgary police homicide unit investigates death of man in the northwest

The Calgary police homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in a home in the community of Carrington Monday evening.
Police say they got a call around 6:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a break and enter in the 200 block of Carrington Crescent.
Officers found a man, who was declared dead, inside the home.
Investigators say the cause of death is currently “undetermined.”
Police aren’t releasing any other details, but investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.
