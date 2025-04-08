Menu

Crime

Calgary police homicide unit investigates death of man in the northwest

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 8, 2025 12:56 pm
1 min read
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man inside a home in the community of Carrington on Monday evening.
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man inside a home in the community of Carrington on Monday evening. Global News
The Calgary police homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in a home in the community of Carrington Monday evening.

Police say they got a call around 6:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a break and enter in the 200 block of Carrington Crescent.

Officers found a man, who was declared dead, inside the home.

Investigators say the cause of death is currently “undetermined.”

Calgary police homicide investigators were still on scene Tuesday morning investigating a man's death after they were initially called out Monday afternoon to reports of a break and enter.
Calgary police homicide investigators were still at the scene Tuesday morning investigating a man’s death after they were initially called out Monday afternoon to reports of a break and enter. Global Calgary

Police aren’t releasing any other details, but investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

