Crime

Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast'
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast
WATCH: Calgary police are investigating after a man was found dead in southeast Calgary. Michael King reports.
The Calgary police homicide unit has been called in after a man was found dead inside an apartment building in southeast Calgary early Tuesday morning.

Police say the initial call came in around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a man in medical distress, following an altercation inside a residence in the 200 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E..

When officers arrived, they found a man who was declared deceased on scene — and another person who was taken into custody.

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning inside an apartment in the 200 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E.. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds the front entrance of a southeast Calgary apartment building where a man was found dead inside the building early Tuesday morning. Global News

One neighbour who spoke to Global News, Carol Jordan, said while she didn’t know the details of what happened, building management recently issued a warning about increased crime in the area.

“We received a memo last week about some criminal activities, thefts and stuff from the from the garage and just warning us to be vigilant when we let people in through the garage and such,” said Jordan.

Investigators appeared to be focusing their investigation on a third-floor apartment and were also seen searching the bushes in front of the building.

Calgary police investigators could be seen searching the bushes outside the front entrance of a southeast Calgary apartment building where a man was found dead inside the building early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigators could be seen searching the bushes outside the front entrance of a southeast Calgary apartment building after a man was found dead inside early Tuesday morning. Global News

Police say further information will be released after an autopsy is completed on Wednesday.

They are also asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.

