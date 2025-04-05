Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate suspicious death of woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2025 8:35 am
1 min read
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020.
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police say their homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in a residential neighbourhood in southeast Calgary Friday night.

Police say at around 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of a disturbance in a residence located in the 7600 block of 23 Street S.E., where they found a woman dead.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
They say one person was taken into custody for questioning.

Police believe the incident was targeted and say there is no danger to the public.

The autopsy is scheduled for April 8 and police say further details will be shared after its done.

Police are encouraging witnesses to contact them or submit a tip anonymously.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

