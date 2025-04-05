Calgary police investigate suspicious death of woman

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police say their homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in a residential neighbourhood in southeast Calgary Friday night.

Police say at around 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of a disturbance in a residence located in the 7600 block of 23 Street S.E., where they found a woman dead.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say one person was taken into custody for questioning.

Police believe the incident was targeted and say there is no danger to the public.

The autopsy is scheduled for April 8 and police say further details will be shared after its done.

Police are encouraging witnesses to contact them or submit a tip anonymously.