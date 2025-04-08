Air Canada to offer more carry-on space next year, but keep basic fare rule

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada says some of its planes will soon have more room for carry-on luggage as the airline is set to increase overhead storage space on some planes.

But that extra space will not bring about any breaks on the restrictions the airline has rolled out on many flights for carry-on bags over recent months.

Air Canada announced in a statement Tuesday that starting next year, it will become the first airline to receive the new A220 Airbus Airspace cabin, featuring extra-large bins.

“The first aircraft to receive the new bins are scheduled to be delivered early in 2026,” Air Canada said.

According to the national carrier, the new overhead bins will increase the in-cabin luggage capacity by more than 15 per cent.

“The introduction of larger overhead bins on future A220s means more space for your belongings, quicker boarding, and an even better experience on board,” John Moody, managing director of onboard product at Air Canada, said in a statement.

Global News asked the airline if the extra space would allow economy basic fare customers to bring in their carry-on baggage free of charge, reversing a policy that was introduced in January.

“Our baggage policy remains unchanged, aligned with that of other major Canadian carriers,” Air Canada responded in an emailed statement.

Air Canada said it currently operates 34 A220-300 planes and 31 more have been ordered.

Barry Choi, a personal finance and travel expert at Money We Have, said the new cabin configuration is better for travellers, regardless of which class and fare ticket they’ve booked.

“When you combine this with the fact that basic fares no longer come with carry-on bags, you’ll likely see fewer departure delays too as everyone can get seated quicker,” Choi told Global News in an email.

The overhead luggage announcement comes months after Air Canada stopped allowing carry-on baggage for those customers travelling on an economy basic fare ticket domestically or to some sunny destinations and added a new fees for seat changes.

Any traveller who booked an economy basic fare with Air Canada on or after Jan. 3, 2025, is no longer able to bring anything but a personal item if travelling within Canada, to and from the U.S. — including Hawaii and Puerto Rico — and to and from Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

With that policy, Canadians with a basic fare have to pay extra to check a carry-on bag if they want to bring one.

Starting Jan. 21, Air Canada also started charging a new fees to basic fare customers who want to change their seat from the one automatically assigned at check-in.

The airline says it’s still offering a “complimentary” seat assignment at check in to those travellers who did not pre-book their spot.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Previl