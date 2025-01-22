Air Canada’s new fees for basic fare seat change are now in effect

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re flying Air Canada domestically or to some sun destinations, expect to pay new fees if you want to change your seat at check-in while on a basic fare.

As of Tuesday, those who book one of the airline’s economy basic fares will still get a “complimentary” seat assignment when they check in if they did not pay to choose their seat in advance, but if they wish to change their assigned seat they’ll have to pay to do so.

According to Air Canada, the seat change can be done either when checking online, over the airline’s mobile app or at a check-in kiosk at the airport.

The change was part of several put in place this month which saw frustration from not only customers, but the federal government as well.

One of the most prominent changes was removing the allowance of carry-on bags for this ticket fare for anyone who booked on or after Jan. 3 and was travelling within Canada, to and from the U.S. — including Hawaii and Puerto Rico — and to and from sunshine destinations like Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Those connecting to an international destination would still be able to keep the bag with them.

When the announcement was made in December, Transport Minister Anita Anand said in a statement she was “extremely concerned” about the change, noting it would lead to Canadians having to pay extra to check a carry-on bag if they want to bring one.

Even with the seating fee change now in effect, the airline said it was “committed” to seating those requiring an assistant or families together per its current policy, which prioritizes placing travelling companions together.