Air Canada to drop carry-on bags for some basic fare flights next year

Air Canada is making some changes for travellers in the new year, with the biggest change being no more carry-on baggage allowed for those travelling on a basic ticket to certain locations.

Any traveller who books an economy basic fare with Air Canada on or after Jan. 3, 2025, will no longer be able to bring anything but a personal item if travelling within Canada, to and from the U.S. — including Hawaii and Puerto Rico —` and to and from Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The change only applies to those travelling within these regions.

Air Canada notes economy basic passengers connecting onto an international destination will still be able to keep that carry-on with them.

As well, those who are Aeroplan Elite Status and Star Alliance Gold members will still be able to bring on board a carry-on and will still have free checked baggage as well. Those with an Aeroplan Premium credit card will also be able to access various benefits such as a free checked bag.

Barry Choi, personal finance and travel expert at the Money We Have, told Global News it’s not a surprise given changes to basic fares made by WestJet and Porter Airlines.

“I think it’s a way for Air Canada to allow consumers to have that apples to apples comparison,” he said. “So you can really see what you’re getting with each airline and then the consumer can decide.

“Carry-on has become a huge issue. Everyone’s bringing a carry-on, a personal item and in the winter a huge jacket, which takes up a lot of space and slows things down.”

It’s not the only baggage change, however, as those who decide to pay a bit more and book an economy comfort fare — three levels higher than basic — for travel worldwide starting Jan. 3 will be able to start bringing two checked bags for free instead of the current one allowed.

The airline is also making some changes starting Jan. 21 to its basic fare seating, noting complimentary seat assignment at check-in will still continue if they did not pre-book their spot.

However, after Jan. 21, those on a basic fare who wish to change their seat from the initial one you are assigned at check-in will be required to pay for that change.

Choi said he expects the changes will likely see a benefit to Air Canada’s profit margin, as those who may want to have a bigger bag will now have to pay for a checked bag.

“So for an individual, it’s probably not a big deal, but if you’ve got a family of four, you’re already looking at over $300 in addition,” Choi suggested.

Air Canada does advise even with the seating change, it is “committed” to seating those requiring an assistant or families together per its current policy which prioritizes placing travelling companions together.