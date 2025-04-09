Small home upgrades that make a big impact

Send this page to someone via email

When it comes to a perfectly curated home, it’s often the little things that make the biggest difference. Thoughtfully chosen touches – like a luxurious shower head, warm ambient lighting, or silky-soft bedding – can transform an ordinary space into one that feels uniquely yours. These seemingly small elements come together to create comfort, beauty, and intentionality throughout your home. At The Curator, we believe it’s truly all in the details, and we’re here to help you bring those thoughtful moments to life in every room.

SparkPod Shower Head You’ll wonder how you ever settled for a regular shower after experiencing this high-pressure rainfall shower head. Every day just became spa day in your own bathroom oasis. $47.95 on Amazon (was $56.78)

Wall Lamps Set the mood in a snap with these adorable battery-operated wall sconces. Easy to install and comes with four cozy colour temps, dimmable glow, and a handy remote to make every corner feel just right. $79.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Adjustable Round Couch Arm Tray If the idea of having charcuterie from anywhere sounds like a dream, this adjustable sofa arm tray makes it a delicious reality, securely hugging everything from slim to wide armrests while adding a rustic touch with its natural acacia wood charm. $39.88 on Amazon (was $41.88)

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket Snuggle into the soft, soothing hug of our hand-knit weighted blanket, made with natural cotton and zero pellets for pure, peaceful comfort. $243 at Silk & Snow (was $270)

You may also like:

Storage Basket Bin With Linen Handle Decorative Fabric – $34.87

Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer Rack – $17.99

Vitruvi Best Sleep Bundle – $423.00

Silk Pillowcase Gentle on your strands and kind to your complexion, these silky wonders turn every night into a luxe little self-care ritual. $63 at Silk and Snow (was $70)

Altitude Wall Shelf With a sleek, modular design and rich solid ash wood finishes, this Altitude shelf from Cozey is the perfect balance of form, function, and beauty for organization in any home. $325 at Cozey

Double compartment laundry basket Who says laundry can’t be chic? Keep your clothing beautifully tucked away with this Canadian-designed basket featuring two roomy compartments and a lightweight bamboo frame. $75.00 at Simons

James toiletry organizer This handy organizer will keep all your toiletries in one place. Made from antibacterial silicone that sticks to glossy surfaces. $30.00 at Simons

Drink Coasters These marble style coasters will be loved by any modern decor lover. Practical and will protect your tables from any marks or mess. $20.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Kitchen Sink Faucet Organizer – $25.76

White Throw Blanket – $25.99

High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head – $104.99