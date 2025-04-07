Abbotsford police investigate online threat of violence at area schools

See more sharing options

Abbotsford, B.C., police are investigating an online threat of violence at several schools on Monday.

Messages alleging a possible attack at high schools and the University of the Fraser Valley circulated on social media overnight.

Police said they are investigating the origin of the messages.

They also say they responded to a number of swatting calls over the weekend, when someone called 911 and falsely claimed violence was happening.

Abbotsford police said there is no information to suggest the threat is real and they believe the incident to be another swatting attempt.

More to come.