New owner of historic Edmonton apartment building triples rent: ‘It’s insane’

Sitting in the shadow of newer, taller, more luxurious apartments overlooking Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River valley is a hidden gem that residents adore.

“The place isn’t big. It’s got character but it’s not fancy,” said Joseph Rockwood.

He’s lived in the 26-suite Annamoe Mansion at 11950 100 Ave. for four years after being forced to leave the equally historic El-Mirador apartment building, which was demolished in 2021.

“The floors creak. Some of the radiators leak a little. We have had mice lately — it’s been addressed, as far as I’m concerned,” said Rockwood, who pays $880 a month in rent.

Tenants of the historic building along the Victoria Promenade on the western side of downtown Edmonton loved its charm and said the previous owner didn’t have trouble finding people to live there.

“This place has never had to advertise. You ever see this place in the paper — apartment for rent? Never.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This place has never had to advertise. You ever see this place in the paper — apartment for rent? Never."

According to the city, the mansion was named for the town of Annamoe in County Wicklow, Ireland — the birthplace of the man who built the apartment constructed in 1914.

The Annamoe was one of a number of apartment blocks built in the area before the First World War to cater to Edmonton’s growing population of white-collar workers, such as the LeMarchand Mansion, the Derwas Court Apartments, the Buena Vista, and the Westminster.

View image in full screen The Annamoe Mansion at 11950 100 Ave. in Edmonton was built in 1914. Global News

Annamoe Mansion is on the City of Edmonton’s inventory of historic resources, meaning that it is eligible to be designated as a municipal historic resource. The three-and-a-half-storey brick walkup was listed for sale in late 2024, with an asking price of $3.5 million.

At 110 years old, Rockwood said the Annamoe Mansion is a rarity in Edmonton.

“The place has character and it’s great to be here.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The place has character and it's great to be here."

But soon, Rockwood won’t be there — because the building’s new owner, ARH Holdings, has tripled everyone’s rent. Notices were posted on all the resident’s doors on April 1.

The company says the $1,800 hike up brings the units up to market value, and will allow them to renovate while preserving the building’s charm — but residents call the decision an unfair ‘renoviction‘ and say more protections are needed for people in their situation.

Rockwood said he expected rent to go up and was willing to put up with a reasonable increase, but he can’t afford the over $2,600 a month the new landlord will start collecting on July 1.

“Who can afford rent of triple suddenly? It’s insane,” he said. “Now that it’s going to be $2,680, I’m moving.”

Residents like Rockwood believe the rent increase is a tactic to sidestep what would have had to be a one-year notice for a major construction overhaul.

“They know full well there’s nobody who’s going to stay. They have their way. Everybody’s out. They can do whatever they wish in three months’ time instead of 12 months’ time.”

Global News attempted to call ARH Holdings on Friday, but was hung up on. The company did issue a statement, saying it wanted to make clear it does not want tenants to vacate.

“We would prefer if they would, in fact, stay,” it said.

View image in full screen The Annamoe Mansion at 11950 100 Ave. in Edmonton was built in 1914. Global News

Fellow resident Tim Kenny said he has been down this road before with ARH Holdings.

He said he moved to Annamoe Mansion after his previous home, a heritage townhouse, was sold about three years ago.

As part of sale process, he said the new owners made the old landlords give tenants a 90-day eviction notice for major renovations.

Kenny said he researched and found the move was illegal and owners have to give a year’s notice. However, he said his advocacy didn’t work so he gave in and moved to the Annamoe Mansion.

“Being here has been the greatest two-and-a-half years I’ve had. It allows me to do my master’s studies and work from home, and buy my first car at the age of 51,” Kenny said.

“It’s given me a chance to get ahead in life and not feel unsafe.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's given me a chance to get ahead in life and not feel unsafe."

Like Rockwood, Kenny said there’s an expectation when living in an older building that rent increases will come along in order to maintain the aging property.

“There’s a certain amount of things that you’ll put up with for a reasonable rent increase,” he said, but not this kind of hike. “This is not a tactic designed to help keep anyone in the building.

“He clearly wants us out so that he can renovate and carry on with his life.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He clearly wants us out so that he can renovate and carry on with his life."

Tenants say this is a clear example of the need for rent controls in Alberta, however the province shot down the idea on Friday.

The Alberta government’s Ministry of Seniors, Community and Social Services says Alberta will not go down the “disastrous road” of rent control, saying the province tried it in the past and found it discouraged new development.

