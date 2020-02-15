dan rose February 15 2020 8:16pm 01:54 Historic El Mirador apartments in Edmonton ‘heart-bombed’ The El Mirador apartments in Edmonton were “heart-bombed” on Sunday. It’s a trend where love notes are placed on old buildings. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6557337/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6557337/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?