Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 24 2020 8:20pm
01:55

Historic Garneau Theatre in Edmonton turns 80

A milestone birthday for the Garneau Theatre. 80 years ago the iconic Edmonton landmark opened on 109 street at 87 avenue. Nicole Stillger has more.

