Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 24 2020 8:20pm 01:55 Historic Garneau Theatre in Edmonton turns 80 A milestone birthday for the Garneau Theatre. 80 years ago the iconic Edmonton landmark opened on 109 street at 87 avenue. Nicole Stillger has more. Historic Garneau Theatre in Edmonton turns 80 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7420065/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7420065/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?