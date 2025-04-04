New road, pathway closures coming as part of Sunnyside Flood Barrier project

Send this page to someone via email

Pathway users along the Bow River and commuters on Memorial Drive will need to find detours over the summer months, as construction continues on the Sunnyside Flood Barrier project.

Construction began on the flood barrier last July, which will run 2.4 km along the north side of the Bow River between 14 Street N.W. and Centre Street.

“This is our big phase and people are going to start to see more of this barrier go up and I think that’s going to be exciting for residents,” City of Calgary project manager Amy Stansky told Global News.

“We do know it’s going to be an impactful year in terms of construction.”

Starting April 7, the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive will be closed and all eastbound traffic will be detoured to one westbound lane.

There will also be various pathway closures between the Peace Bridge and the Prince’s Island Park Pedestrian Bridge, with pedestrian traffic to be detoured to the sidewalk on the north side of Memorial Drive N.W.

The pathway closures are expected to be phased with access to the Peace Bridge expected to remain open throughout construction, either from 9 Street N.W. or 7 Street N.W.

The pathway on the north side of the river between 14 Street N.W. and Poppy Plaza is also expected to close in July.

According to the city, cyclists are being detoured to the to the downtown side of the Bow River pathway.

“We’re also making sure we can maintain connectivity from the community to the downtown side,” Stansky said. “There will always be a bridge, whether its the Peace Bridge or the LRT bridge that will always be open.”

The closures are expected to remain in place until October with construction taking place from Mondays to Saturdays.

“It’s ugly but construction is ugly and it is what it is,” said pathway user JC Ingram. “We have to work with it to deal with it to reap the benefits it’s going to sow in the future.”

With an estimated cost of $50 million when it was first announced, the Sunnyside Flood Barrier is expected to protect the communities against a one-in-100-year flood, similar to the levels in 2013.

According to the city, the barrier will use a combination of permanent and sheet flood walls, as well as temporary features like sandbags, and demountable flood walls to be used when river flows increase.

View image in full screen A City of Calgary rendering of the sheet pile flood wall near the Peace Bridge. Credit: City of Calgary

“I live in Sunnyside so I’m quite happy that my house won’t get flooded,” said Louise Phelps. “It’s just a sign of the times isn’t it.”

The project is also set to include improvements to the pathway network on the north side of the Bow River, including expanded pathways, landscaping, as well as a new plaza that can accommodate food trucks.

View image in full screen A City of Calgary rendering of the concrete flood wall and food truck plaza. Credit: City of Calgary

“For the people on the pathway, whether you’re cycling, scootering or simply walking, they’re going to have a different experience,” Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong said.

“Seating areas will allow people to enjoy the Bow River and the view across to downtown and Prince’s Island, there will also be pads for food trucks so you’ll have opportunities to grab a bite.”

However, the project required the removal of up to 250 trees from the area, many planted in commemoration to the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the First World War.

“We have to remember Memorial Drive itself is in honour of our fallen soldiers, and that dedication will also be put back in place,” Wong added.

The Sunnyside Flood Barrier project is expected to be complete by spring 2026.