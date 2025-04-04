Menu

Share

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP say 52-year-old female teacher faces sex charges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2025 3:29 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia say a 52-year-old female middle school teacher faces sex charges involving a youth victim. Police say they received a report on March 4 of an alleged sexual assault involving a teacher and a youth victim. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia say a 52-year-old female middle school teacher faces sex charges involving a youth victim. Police say they received a report on March 4 of an alleged sexual assault involving a teacher and a youth victim. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., say a 52-year-old female middle school teacher faces sex charges involving a youth victim.

Police say they received a report on March 4 of an alleged sexual assault involving a teacher and a minor.

They say the teacher, a staff member at Maple Grove Education Centre in Hebron, N.S., allegedly had inappropriate contact with a former student in February.

The teacher was on leave at the time of the alleged offence, and was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

They say the accused, who remains on leave from work, was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on May 12.

The Mounties say they don’t believe there are other victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

