Nova Scotia RCMP say 52-year-old female teacher faces sex charges

RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., say a 52-year-old female middle school teacher faces sex charges involving a youth victim.

Police say they received a report on March 4 of an alleged sexual assault involving a teacher and a minor.

They say the teacher, a staff member at Maple Grove Education Centre in Hebron, N.S., allegedly had inappropriate contact with a former student in February.

The teacher was on leave at the time of the alleged offence, and was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

They say the accused, who remains on leave from work, was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on May 12.

The Mounties say they don’t believe there are other victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.