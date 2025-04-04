Menu

Crime

2 arrested, charged in Thompson, Man., stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 12:48 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
RCMP in Thompson, Man., say a 49-year-old stabbing victim is in stable condition after an incident Wednesday night outside a local business.

Officers were called to the scene on Mystery Lake Road in the northern Manitoba city around 8:30 p.m., where they found the victim, from Pukatawagan, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, then flown to Winnipeg for further treatment, where he remains.

Police later arrested an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy — both from Thompson — after a brief investigation.

Both are facing charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders
