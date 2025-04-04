2 arrested, charged in Thompson, Man., stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson, Man., say a 49-year-old stabbing victim is in stable condition after an incident Wednesday night outside a local business.

Officers were called to the scene on Mystery Lake Road in the northern Manitoba city around 8:30 p.m., where they found the victim, from Pukatawagan, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, then flown to Winnipeg for further treatment, where he remains.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police later arrested an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy — both from Thompson — after a brief investigation.

Both are facing charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon.

RCMP continue to investigate.

1:32 Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders