2 arrested, charged in Thompson, Man., stabbing

RCMP in Thompson, Man., say a 49-year-old stabbing victim is in stable condition after an incident Wednesday night outside a local business.
Officers were called to the scene on Mystery Lake Road in the northern Manitoba city around 8:30 p.m., where they found the victim, from Pukatawagan, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, then flown to Winnipeg for further treatment, where he remains.
Police later arrested an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy — both from Thompson — after a brief investigation.
Both are facing charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon.
RCMP continue to investigate.
