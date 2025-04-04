ANALYSIS: Time to stop doubting Jets after dominant performance in Vegas

There was a moment after the Jets game in Los Angeles on Tuesday night when a level of doubt crept into the thinking of many about this hockey team.

The power play, first almost all season, was sputtering. Connor Hellebuyck was looking a little closer to mortal, the injury bug was biting the team hard … and the Dallas Stars were on their heels. Indeed, all over the province, people started to doubt what this Jets team had done for 75 games. It was hard not to worry.

Except, it appears for one group, there was no doubt. And it was the one group that mattered. After being completely frustrated by the Kings — stymied, suffocated, shut down — Scott Arniel and the rest of the Jets took their lumps and went back to work.

Yes, you could hear a little pushback in all the voices. Despite being swept by the Kings, the belief in playing Jets hockey still existed. The only team this group measures itself against is the Winnipeg Jets.

That made Thursday’s game in Las Vegas that much more important. And what we all witnessed — and were reminded of — was the strength and resiliency we have seen all year:

They needed to attack the net, and they did.

Nik Ehlers took a puck off his skate, tried to stay in the play in the second period, and then took friendly fire in the third.

Luke Schenn was back in the lineup and brought grit and composure in the defensive zone, forcing his will against the Golden Knights forwards.

Alex Iafallo barely flinched when the puck hit his face to set up the game’s first goal

The captain did what captains do: Adam Lowry with a goal and a great 200-foot game.

And then there was the goaltending. Eric Comrie gave the club great goaltending — a 27-save shutout, giving Hellebuyck a night off.

It was a game of commitment, a complete game by every player. A game that showed this team believes in itself. I’m sure the two days between games weren’t pleasant for the group, but it would appear now that there was more anger than doubt. With six games to go, the Jets are atop the Central standings, where they have been for more than 100 days.

They have certainly earned a great deal of respect throughout the NHL for their play. And with as big a win the Jets have had all season, 4-0 against Vegas, perhaps we should just stop doubting them.