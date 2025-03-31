Winnipeg Jets recall pair from Manitoba Moose for road trip

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets will have a couple of new faces accompanying them on their upcoming three-game road trip.

The Jets recalled both forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan and goalie Chris Driedger from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose on Monday.

The Jets needed an emergency third goalie with Eric Comrie and his wife expecting the birth of their second child at any moment.



The team was only carrying 12 healthy forwards with Gabriel Vilardi out with an upper-body injury, and Rasmus Kupari not making the trip after being placed back into concussion protocol from a head injury he originally suffered earlier in March.

The 30-year-old Driedger joins his hometown Jets for the first time since being acquired in a deal at the trade deadline. He has just one win in five appearances with the Moose.

The 25-year-old Anderson-Dolan has seven goals and 12 assists in 51 games in his first season with Manitoba.

Neither player has played in the NHL this season.

The Jets also re-assigned goalie Thomas Milic from the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals to the Moose where he joins Domenic DiVincentiis as their goaltending duo.

The Jets will face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.