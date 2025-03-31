Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets recall pair from Manitoba Moose for road trip

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 31, 2025 7:35 pm
1 min read
Goalie Chris Driedger with the Manitoba Moose. View image in full screen
Goalie Chris Driedger with the Manitoba Moose. Manitoba Moose
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Jets will have a couple of new faces accompanying them on their upcoming three-game road trip.

The Jets recalled both forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan and goalie Chris Driedger from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose on Monday.

The Jets needed an emergency third goalie with Eric Comrie and his wife expecting the birth of their second child at any moment.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The team was only carrying 12 healthy forwards with Gabriel Vilardi out with an upper-body injury, and Rasmus Kupari not making the trip after being placed back into concussion protocol from a head injury he originally suffered earlier in March.

The 30-year-old Driedger joins his hometown Jets for the first time since being acquired in a deal at the trade deadline. He has just one win in five appearances with the Moose.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old Anderson-Dolan has seven goals and 12 assists in 51 games in his first season with Manitoba.

Neither player has played in the NHL this season.

The Jets also re-assigned goalie Thomas Milic from the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals to the Moose where he joins Domenic DiVincentiis as their goaltending duo.

The Jets will face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices